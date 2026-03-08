Michael Jackson Estate Responds to Cascio Family Lawsuit: 'Desperate Money Grab'

Members of the Cascio family, longtime friends of Michael Jackson, filed a lawsuit against his estate last month — a move the estate's attorney is now calling a “desperate money grab.”

Edward, Dominic, Aldo Cascio, and their sister Marie-Nicole Porte filed suit on February 27 in U.S. District Court for the Central District of California.

The filing marks the latest dispute between the Cascio family and Jackson’s estate. According to USA Today, the estate previously paid several members of the family $2.8 million each in 2019, a settlement the estate says it agreed to after the Cascios threatened to make new allegations unless they received what the estate described as “staggering sums.”

"This lawsuit is a desperate money grab by additional members of the Cascio family who have hopped on the bandwagon with their brother Frank, who is already being sued in arbitration for civil extortion," Marty Singer, the estate's attorney, said in a statement. "This new court filing is a transparent forum-shopping tactic in their scheme to obtain hundreds of millions of dollars from Michael's estate and companies."

Attorney Howard King, best known for representing Dr. Dre and Marilyn Manson, reportedly opened with a $213 million demand. He was then replaced by Mark Geragos — a former Jackson defense attorney who once called previous accusations against the pop star "a shakedown.”