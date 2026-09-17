Two ‘Love Island USA’ Bombshells Linked to Sincere Rhea Just Shared an NYFW Runway

Dean says she is now happily dating someone, Cacheé has sparked rumors with Jimmy Sotos, and Moreno has confirmed she is single and focused on her career.

Fans joked that Sincere Rhea “was tripping” after he pursued both women on the show before returning to Melanie Moreno, while Dean accused him of “ping-ponging” between connections.

Love Island USA Season 8 bombshells Sol Dean and Amora Cacheé walked the same CI Swimwear runway at New York Fashion Week, drawing praise for their zebra-print and turquoise looks.

Love Island star Sincere Rhea spent a good chunk of Season 8 keeping his options open. Months later, two of those options just wound up on the same New York Fashion Week runway. On Saturday, September 12, bombshells Sol Dean and Amora Cacheé both walked for CI Swimwear, Andy Bachman's label under Creators Inc., at Sony Hall. Dean worked a zebra-print string bikini and black stilettos while Cacheé hit the catwalk in a turquoise two-piece and nude platforms — and with the front row filming every step, clips quickly made their way online.

The reactions came almost as fast. “SOL YESSSS OMFG 😍 QUEEN 😍🔥,” one person wrote. “Amora looked so so so good, absolute natural, like a full model actually, daaaaang,” another said. “Girl boss, handled BUSINESS👏🏽😤,” a third chimed in. “Amora is booked and busy honey and Sol looks great,” someone else added.

And, naturally, Rhea’s name eventually entered the chat.

“Yea sincere was tripping 🤣🤣,” another fan teased. To be fair, viewers have plenty of material to work with. Dean arrived early in Season 8 and landed right in the middle of Rhea’s already-complicated connection with Melanie Moreno. America eventually coupled Dean and Rhea together, though his attention ultimately swung back toward Moreno. Dean later told People she felt Rhea had been “ping-ponging” between the two women. “I was let on at the end of the day,” she said. “We're upset at a common denominator, and it was Sincere.” Cacheé got her own version of the Rhea experience a few episodes later during Casa Amor. The two hit it off enough that, before returning to the main villa, Rhea told her that with more time she “would have been the one.” He still went back to Moreno. Rhea later walked that comment back in a July interview with Complex, saying he had been in “a place of emotional immaturity” during Casa Amor and hadn't fully considered the weight of what he was telling Cacheé.

Off the island, both women seem to have moved on just fine. Dean told Peacock on the Season 8 reunion pink carpet that she was “with someone” and “happy,” while Cacheé has since sparked dating rumors with Perfect Match alum Jimmy Sotos. Neither seems particularly short on work, either. Dean is represented by Photogenics, and Cacheé made her New York Fashion Week catwalk debut with RR22 x Rick Ross on September 11, then turned around and walked for CI Swimwear the following night.

Bachman had a big weekend of his own. Two nights after Dean and Cacheé walked his CI Swimwear show, Runway 7 handed the Creators Inc. founder its 2026 Impact & Influence Award on that same Sony Hall stage. Per the production company, the honor goes to those whose work “extends beyond their immediate industry to affect culture, audiences, and creative communities.”

As for the “common denominator” Dean called out after leaving Fiji, things with Moreno appear to have run their course. At the August 31 reunion, the pair said they were taking things slowly outside the villa, but Moreno later clarified on TikTok that she was “SINGLE and focusing on my career.”