‘Schitt’s Creek’ Star Annie Murphy Puts Tzatziki, Hot Dogs and Pickles in Her Boxed Mac and Cheese

Murphy previously shared a similar comfort-food recipe in 2023, using herb-and-garlic cream cheese instead of butter alongside boxed mac and cheese and hot dogs.

Fans embraced the “unhinged” recipe and joked about whether the Schitt’s Creek star knows how to “fold in the cheese.”

Annie Murphy makes boxed mac and cheese with the usual powder and milk but swaps butter for tzatziki, then adds diced hot dogs and pickles.

While promoting her new rom-com All That She Wants at the Toronto International Film Festival, Annie Murphy was asked by BuzzFeed Canada about a boxed mac and cheese method of hers that had been circulating online. The interviewer wanted the recipe and, perhaps more importantly, an explanation. The Schitt’s Creek alum happily delivered both. “So you get Annie’s original crafted macaroni and cheese. You boil it normally, you drain it normally,” Murphy said in the Sept. 17 clip. From there, she adds in “the orange powder” and milk before swapping the butter for tzatziki. “And on top of that, you dice up some hot dogs. You dice up some pickles,” she continued, calling it the “perfect” dish of “sloppy sloppy mac and cheese.”

Her interviewer needed a moment. “The tzatziki just shocks me to my core,” she said. The comments section, however, was surprisingly game. “This is so unhinged, I love it,” one person wrote, while others admitted they were curious enough to try it themselves. Even Annie’s, the mac and cheese brand at the center of the recipe, chimed in with an “Annie 🤝 Annie” comment. But Schitt’s Creek fans had a more pressing concern. “The lack of cheese folding is shocking,” someone else teased. Another asked, “But does she fold in the cheese?” The jokes, of course, reference one of the sitcom’s most memorable scenes, which sees Moira and David Rose repeatedly argue over what exactly it means to “fold in the cheese” while attempting to make enchiladas.