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Taylor Swift Fans Seen Eating Pastries Presumed to be From Her Wedding Outside of MSG

A post from a Taylor Swift fan originally suggested that the pastries were leftovers from the wedding itself.

The screens diplay "Just T&T Married!" outside Madison Square Garden in New York, New York on July 3, 2026. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding was reportedly at Madison Square Garden.
The Washington Post via Getty Images

A video showing some of Taylor Swift’s fans enthusiastically eating pastries outside of her wedding to Travis Kelce at Madison Square Garden is prompting some hilarious reactions on social media.

In the video, which can be seen below, fans who lined up outside of MSG to show support for their favorite pop star were seen enthusiastically accepting what is presumed to be uneaten pastries from her wedding. Security officers helped distribute the goods. One of the fans loudly proclaimed, “Oh my God, you guys, we’re having Taylor Swift’s dessert!”

The over-the-top reaction from the fans in the video drew some ire on social media, with some comparing this to the infamous “let them eat cake” quote, which is often attributed to French queen Marie Antoinette. While the quote first appeared in an autobiography from Jean-Jacques Rousseau published in 1765, it is often used to describe Antoinette’s blase attitude towards the suffering and hardships of the lower class.

Since there’s no way to ascertain whether the catering company distributing the baked goods to fans was in any way connected to the wedding, which was a strict no-phones affair, it’s hard to tell if their excitement was warranted. However, it’s drawn a strong reaction from people on social media, especially because of how intense the reaction was from Swifties in the video circulating online.

Check out some of the reactions to the viral clip below.

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