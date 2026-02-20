Miami OnlyFans Model Accused of Stabbing Boyfriend Blows Kisses in Court

She’s been behind bars since August 2022.

The model, 29-year-old Courtney Clenney, appeared with long curly hair and wearing an orange prison outfit while pulling faces in photos shared by Law&Crime Network producer Cathy Russon on X.

An OnlyFans model accused of stabbing and killing her boyfriend in Miami appeared in court on Friday (Feb. 20) and proceeded to make faces, including sticking her tongue out and blowing kisses.

Prosecutors say Clenney’s boyfriend, 27-year-old Christian “Toby” Obumseli, died from a stab wound to his chest that pierced a major artery. The incident took place in April 2022 at the couple’s Miami condominium.

After her arrest in Hawaii and extradition to Florida, Clenney pleaded not guilty and claimed she threw a knife in self-defense. The Miami-Dade medical examiner said the story was inconsistent with Obumseli’s wounds.

Clenney’s defense has pushed for her charge to be reduced to manslaughter, arguing that the couple had a violent, abusive relationship.

The model’s father, Kim Clenney, testified that he didn’t know about her OnlyFans work, which allegedly earned her $3 million, and that the relationship with her Obumseli was “very toxic.”

“He wasn’t treating her correctly,” the father said.

Allegations of prosecutor misconduct have further complicated the case.

Clenney’s parents were arrested and accused of evidence tampering in connection with their daughter’s case in 2024.

But a judge ruled that investigators improperly obtained privileged communications between Clenney, her parents, and their attorneys. The tampering charges were dismissed, while the former lead prosecutor withdrew.

Clenney is set to face trial for a second-degree murder charge in April and faces life in prison if convicted.

