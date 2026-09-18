Life

Wendy’s Goes Back to Its Iconic Yellow Packaging — And the White House Takes the Credit

From Wendy’s throwback cups to Pizza Hut Classic restaurants, fast-food brands are discovering there’s serious currency in serving up the past.

The White House Takes Credit for the Return of Wendy's Iconic Yellow Packaging, Because Sure, Why Not
Photo by Najlah Feanny/Corbis via Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • Wendy’s will bring back its iconic yellow cups, fry cartons, and other packaging later this month after years of customer demand, with the throwback look staying through 2027.
  • The White House credited President Donald Trump for the revival on X, prompting a Community Note clarifying that he had nothing to do with it.
  • The move taps into fast food’s nostalgia boom, following Pizza Hut’s expansion of more than 140 retro “Pizza Hut Classic” restaurants and its Throwback Value Menu.

Wendy’s is officially going back to yellow—and somehow, the White House has already entered the chat.

After Pop Crave reported that the fast-food chain was reviving its iconic yellow packaging “by popular demand,” the official White House account responded, “Thank you, President Trump!!!!” The post quickly received a Community Note pointing out that Donald Trump did not bring back the packaging.

Wendy’s has a much simpler explanation: customers have been begging for it.

According to KTLA, the chain confirmed that its old-school yellow packaging will return later this month and remain available into 2027, reviving a look longtime customers associate with an earlier era of Wendy’s.

Before the company moved toward its current red-and-white aesthetic, yellow cups, fry cartons and other packaging were fixtures of the brand—and apparently people never got over losing them.

“Yellow has been part of Wendy’s since the very beginning and is something many fans instantly recognize,” a spokesperson said. “Its return celebrates that connection while spotlighting the qualities that have always defined Wendy’s, including fresh, never-frozen beef and hot, juicy hamburgers made to order.”

That makes Wendy’s the latest fast-food giant to realize there’s serious currency in giving customers something they already loved instead of trying to convince them to love something new.

Pizza Hut has been taking that idea much further. Its growing collection of “Pizza Hut Classic” restaurants essentially drops customers back into the chain’s dine-in heyday: red vinyl booths, checkered tablecloths, Tiffany-style lamps, salad bars, and BOOK IT! memorabilia included.

More than 140 restaurants have reportedly received the throwback treatment, while photos and videos of the locations have taken off organically online.

Pizza Hut doubled down this summer with its Throwback Value Menu, which brought Personal Pan Pizzas, Breadsticks and other familiar favorites together with a “Back to the Hut” rewards experience. It even partnered with Dinner Service NY for a streetwear collection built around vintage Pizza Hut uniforms, BOOK IT! and other pieces of the chain’s history.

That embrace of the past came during a messy reinvention for Pizza Hut. The company had previously pushed aggressively toward the future, including AI-powered restaurant technology, before a major franchisee filed a $100 million lawsuit alleging its Dragontail delivery system caused delays and damaged sales.

Yum! Brands ultimately agreed to sell Pizza Hut in deals totaling $2.7 billion.

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