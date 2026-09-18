Wendy’s Goes Back to Its Iconic Yellow Packaging — And the White House Takes the Credit

The move taps into fast food’s nostalgia boom, following Pizza Hut’s expansion of more than 140 retro “Pizza Hut Classic” restaurants and its Throwback Value Menu.

The White House credited President Donald Trump for the revival on X, prompting a Community Note clarifying that he had nothing to do with it.

Wendy’s will bring back its iconic yellow cups, fry cartons, and other packaging later this month after years of customer demand, with the throwback look staying through 2027.

Wendy’s is officially going back to yellow—and somehow, the White House has already entered the chat. After Pop Crave reported that the fast-food chain was reviving its iconic yellow packaging “by popular demand,” the official White House account responded, “Thank you, President Trump!!!!” The post quickly received a Community Note pointing out that Donald Trump did not bring back the packaging.