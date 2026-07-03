Dark Phoenix

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Pop Culture

Disney Axed 'Dark Phoenix' Marketing Team Ahead of Its Disappointing Release

Disney tried to distance itself from the flop.

Alex Galbraith2531 days ago
disney
Pop Culture

Disney Disappointed After Fox's Films Performed 'Well Below' Expectations

The film division lost $170 million last quarter.

Alex Galbraith2537 days ago
Sophie Turner
Pop Culture

'X-Men: Dark Phoenix' Is Reportedly Losing Over 1,600 Theaters in Its Third Week

'X-Men: Dark Phoenix' received a muted reaction from both critics and audiences when it arrived in theaters earlier this month.

Joe Price2584 days ago
Simon Kinberg arrives for Premiere of "Dark Phoenix."
Pop Culture

‘Dark Phoenix’ Director Simon Kinberg Takes Blame for Film's Failure

"That's on me" is putting it lightly.

Jose Martinez2589 days ago
This is a photo of Dark Phoenix.
Pop Culture

'X-Men: Dark Phoenix' Dips 83 Percent in Box Office for Second Friday

'X-Men: Dark Phoenix' had another bad slump this week.

Eric Diep2590 days ago
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Sophie Turner attends the premiere of 20th Century Fox's "Dark Phoenix" at TCL Chinese Theatre
Pop Culture

'X-Men: Dark Phoenix' Projected to Lose Over $100 Million

Not even Jean Grey could've seen this one coming.

Xavier Hamilton2596 days ago
Sophie Turner arrives for the Premiere Of 20th Century Fox's "Dark Phoenix"
Pop Culture

'X-Men: Dark Phoenix' Has Worst Opening in Franchise History

Disney will probably still end the month on a high note, though.

Xavier Hamilton2597 days ago
'Dark Phoenix' Press Junket x Complex News
Pop Culture

'Dark Phoenix' Cast Reflects on the X-Men's Final Battle

Complex caught up with the 'Dark Phoenix' cast (and director Simon Kinberg) to talk the new film and the franchise's legacy.

Khal2599 days ago

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