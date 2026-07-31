It’s one thing to say you’re a pro wrestling fan; everyone has apparently had a phase where they were glued to watching WWE at some point as a youth. It’s another thing to be such a fan that, as a rapper, you’re finding slick ways to flip your favorite pro wrestler or some wrestling terminology into a dope line. Complex cover star Ken Carson is one of those fans; when it came time to drop a Re-Rank, Ken wanted to give us his take on the best wrestlers of all time.

Don’t believe that Ken Carson knows ball? Guess we gotta prove it. With the release of his cover story—which finds Carson speaking about the term “underground,” his Opium family, and and making music with NBA Youngboy in Utah—we felt it was only right to take a look at Ken Carson’s best WWE references, featuring some of your favorite WWE legends.