Vince Staples Shares Hilarious Advice on Avoiding Fights, Impressing Partner's Parents, and Getting Pulled Over by Cops

Vince Staples has all the right advice for your problems.

In an interview with Mankaprr Conteh for Rolling Stone, the rapper was quizzed on his takes about various common situations, from avoiding physical fights to meeting your partner's parents for the first time. Inspired by how the Netflix series The Vince Staples Show sees him tackling his daily life problems, Conteh said she wanted to create a sort of "Vince Staples' Declassified Life Survival Guide" based on various scenarios people might find themselves in.

First up, the 30-year-old was asked about how he might avoid getting into a fight when someone really wants to get into it. "Oh, that's easy," he replied. "Fake a heart attack, fake a seizure, some sort of medical emergency, or you just start talking about God because everybody loves God." He asked if the people involved in the fight were Black, to which Conteh said yes. "Just start praying," Staples added. "Yeah, just start praying, you good. Come on, my good brother, in the name of Jesus, let’s bow our heads in prayer. And you good."

Another anxiety-inducing scenario many of us find ourselves in is the first meeting with a significant other's parents, and he's got advice for impressing both their mother and their dad. "Mom, just tell her she beautiful, and I see where [the daughter] got it from. Boom. That always works," he said. "Dad, find a sport. Find a sport or tell them you got a job. These are also Black people, right? ... We love somebody with a job. Oh, man. 'How you been, sir? Just working hard down at the job.' Once you hit them with 'down at the job,' you good."

If you don't have a job, he stressed the importance of pretending you have a job or just avoiding meeting your partner's father. "That’s what personal responsibility is. Just be honest with yourself," he said. "You got to stay at the house if you don’t got a job."