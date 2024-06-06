Will Smith Recalls Nepotism Concerns Around Casting Son Jaden in 'The Pursuit Of Happyness'

One day, Will was lying in bed and reading the screenplay when his then 5-year-old son, Jaden, suggested he get the part of Christopher Jr.

“[Jaden] says, ‘I can do that, daddy,’” Will recalled. “I was like, ‘You can do what?’ And he’s like, ‘Duh, play your son… I’m your son every day, daddy.’”

Will said he then took Jaden in for a reading and Gabriele immediately “teared up.”

“He was like, ‘It has to be Jaden,’” Will said.

Although the director knew Jaden was perfect for the role, the studio heads weren’t convinced. In fact, they were initially against the idea.

“The studio felt like it was gonna look like I was just putting my son in a movie, and they’re like, ‘Please don’t. That’s gonna kill it,’” Will said. “So he did about four or five reads and we kept reading more kids, more kids and he was just the best for it. And, ultimately, the studio agreed.”

Will addressed Jaden’s Pursuit of Happyness casting in his 2021 self-titled memoir. The Oscar winner said Gabriele was adamant about casting Jaden but the studio feared “it would seem like nepotism,” as Will’s company Overbrook Entertainment was also producing the flick. So, in the interest of optics and fairness, Will and his wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith, decided to remove themselves from the decision-making process as Jaden went through the entire audition process.

“[Jaden] was asked to audition an unprecedented nine separate times,” Will wrote. “The studio simply didn’t want the problems that came along with casting him. But audition after audition, in all of his innocent, 6-year-old glory, he proved himself the right actor for the role.”