Jada Pinkett Smith Celebrates 'Perfect' Thanksgiving With Will Smith and Their 3 Kids

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith had a picture-perfect Thanksgiving.
In time for the holiday, the actress and Worthy author, 52, shared an Instagram carousel of herself with her husband, their three children Jaden, Willow and Trey. Also pictured was Sheree Zampino, the mother of Smith's eldest son Trey, and other family members including Pinkett Smith's mother, Adrienne "Gammy" Banfield-Norris and Smith's mother, Caroline Bright.
"A perfect Thanksgiving Day," Pinkett Smith wrote in the Instagram caption. "I hope yours was as well."
Matching his wife's black and white photoset, Smith also posted images from the family affair, one showing the Academy Award-winning actor affectionately kissing his wife on the head.
The family appears to be in unison just weeks after Smith's former friend and alleged former assistant, Brother Bilal, claimed that the actor had slept with friend Duane Martin. Pinkett Smith came to her husband's defense on Power 105.1 FM radio show The Breakfast Club, while Smith made a statement calling Bilal's claims "completely fabricated."
"This is a person that tried a shakedown, a money shakedown that didn't work," Pinkett Smith told the hosts during her Nov. 16 appearance. "We're gonna take legal action. Because it's one thing to have your opinion about somebody, versus just making up salacious, malicious stories. That's actionable. So, we gonna roll with that."
Despite the couple being united in public appearances, Smith and Pinkett Smith have been separated since 2016, which the Girl's Trip star detailed in a Today interview with Hoda Kotb last month. The two, who have been married since 1997, are not legally divorced.
“Why it fractured, that’s a lot of things,” Pinkett Smith said about the couple living "completely separate lives.” “I think by the time we got to 2016 we were just exhausted with trying. I think we were both kind of still stuck in our fantasy of what we thought the other person should be.”