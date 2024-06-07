Larry David Admits to Using Richard Lewis' Death to Cancel His ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ Appearance

Jimmy Kimmel didn’t hesitate to put Larry David on blast.

During the June 5 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the comedians shared laughs while covering various topics, including supermarket fights, garage urinals, taking phone calls during sex, and memorable plotlines from Curb Your Enthusiasm. But as the conversation came to a close, Kimmel decided to confront David with an “uncomfortable question.”

The eponymous host said the acclaimed writer/actor had agreed to come on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on March 12, a day after Kimmel hosted the 96th Academy Awards. However, shortly before taping, David informed Jimmy’s team that he would not attend as he was mourning the loss of Richard Lewis, his longtime friend and co-star who died February 27 at age 76.

“I hosted the Oscars on Sunday night and on Monday, you were our guest,” Kimmel recalled. “And we like to have a great guest on Monday night after the Oscars because it’s a big audience coming in. So, we asked you, and I was excited you said yes. And then, sadly, your friend Richard Lewis passed away, shortly before the Oscars.”

Kimmel said that the show was informed of David's cancellation due to the tragic loss. As someone who was also "friendly with Richard," Kimmel expressed complete understanding of David's decision. However, events on Oscar night led him to question the sincerity of David's excuse.

“I then hosted the Oscars on Sunday and I went to a party after the Oscars,” Kimmel continued. “And who did I run into at that party — and smiling broadly, I might add — but Mr. Larry David.”

David immediately erupted into laughter and revealed the real reason he flaked on Kimmel.

“OK, so, you want an explanation?” he said. “I used the death of my best friend to get out of doing a show I didn’t want to do in the first place. Very simple.”

“I would expect nothing less,” Kimmel responded with a laugh.