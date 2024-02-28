‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ Actor and Comedian Richard Lewis Dead at 76

The beloved stand-up comedian played a fictionalized version of himself with Larry David on ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm.’

Feb 28, 2024
Richard Lewis, best known for his work on HBO's Curb Your Enthusiasm, has died, Deadline reports. He was 76.

This story is being updated.


