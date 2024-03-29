Larry David Says $500 Million Net Worth Estimate Is 'So Preposterous' But Also 'None of Your F*cking Business'

Larry David was not entertaining questions about his net worth on the latest episode of Who's Talking to Chris Wallace?

The Curb Your Enthusiasm creator and star sat down for a wide-ranging interview with Wallace as his legendary HBO series approaches its final-ever episodes. But when the subject of his net worth came up, alongside a truly outlandish figure, David appeared incensed by the topic.

"My father always said people are fascinated by how much rich people are worth. I remember him famously asking Johnny Carson once, what's his worth?" asked Wallace in the clip below.

David interrupted, "That’s a terrible, terrible question to ask. Who’s your father think he was, by the way?" Wallace attempted to continue with the question, but David refused to back down. "I hope that Johnny Carson said to him, 'Mike. None of your business. That's none of your business,'" Larry said.

Wallace, 76, said he looked up fellow 76-year-old David's net worth on the internet, and read that the Seinfeld co-creator's net worth was around half a billion dollars. David appeared just as surprised by the $500 million figure and had to stop himself from doing a spit take.

"By the way, I'm out of water. Okay. I'm out," he said, to which Wallace suggested he was avoiding the question. "I'm gonna say what should have been said to your father, okay: None of your fucking business," David said with a laugh. "How about that? And that's ridiculous. ... That number is so preposterous, okay? Ridiculous."

Wallace asked, "How about $100 million dollars?" David without missing a beat, replied, "Okay, how about you shut up? Okay. How about you shut up? Is that alright?" Wallace laughed off the moment and said nobody has ever said that to him in an interview before.