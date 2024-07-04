Eddie Murphy Shares His Thoughts on Son’s Relationship With Martin Lawrence’s Daughter

Eddie Murphy is one “cool” and supportive dad.

The Oscar-nominated comedian proved this during a recent sitdown with CBS Mornings, where he was asked about his son Eric Murphy’s relationship with Martin Lawrence’s daughter Jasmin Lawrence. Murphy told Gayle King that he and his fellow comedian were supportive of the romance and had high expectations for the couple’s potential brood.

“We just was like, ‘It’s cool.’ Yeah, it was cool. We thought it was cool,” he said during the sitdown. “They’re both beautiful, they look amazing together. And it’s funny, everybody’s like, ‘What is that baby gonna be funny?’ Our gene pool is just gonna make this funny baby.”