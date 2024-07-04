Eddie Murphy Shares His Thoughts on Son’s Relationship With Martin Lawrence’s Daughter

Eddie Murphy is one “cool” and supportive dad.
The Oscar-nominated comedian proved this during a recent sitdown with CBS Mornings, where he was asked about his son Eric Murphy’s relationship with Martin Lawrence’s daughter Jasmin Lawrence. Murphy told Gayle King that he and his fellow comedian were supportive of the romance and had high expectations for the couple’s potential brood.
“We just was like, ‘It’s cool.’ Yeah, it was cool. We thought it was cool,” he said during the sitdown. “They’re both beautiful, they look amazing together. And it’s funny, everybody’s like, ‘What is that baby gonna be funny?’ Our gene pool is just gonna make this funny baby.”
He continued: “If they ever get married and have a child, I am expecting the child to be funny.”
Eric and Jasmin confirmed their relationship in the summer of 2021 when the former confessed he was “head over heels in love.” Jasmin returned the sweet words just a few weeks later while celebrating Eric’s special day.
“Happy birthday, my love!” she captioned an Instagram. “I’m so incredibly blessed to know you, to love you, and to have you by my side. Cheers to many more blessings, laughs, and beautiful memories! I love you so much!!”
Lawrence touched on the relationship during a 2022 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! when the eponymous host asked if the couple would produce “some kind of comedy super-baby together.”
The Bad Boys star laughed and revealed he and Eddie had yet to discuss their children’s relationship.
“We kind of just stay out of their business and let them do their own thing and respect their thing,” he said before being asked about a potential wedding. “I’m gonna try to get Eddie to pay for it.”
In 2023, Eric and Jasmin faced a wave of engagement rumors propagated by several outlets. Complex later confirmed that the two were not engaged but were open to the possibility.