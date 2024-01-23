Are wedding bells in the near future for Martin Lawrence’s daughter and Eddie Murphy’s son?

Jasmin Lawrence and Eric Murphy have been dating for over two years now, and rumors have recently been circulating online that the pair are engaged. Despite the gossip, Complex has confirmed that they are not yet engaged but that the couple is looking forward to the possibility and their future together.

Last February, Eddie commented on who would pay for the wedding. “You're paying for the wedding. If it goes down, Martin is paying," he said with a laugh, per People. "And the wedding better be wonderful."

His joke was in response to remarks Martin made in June 2022, saying he would “try to get Eddie to pay” if their kids wed.

Reports of Eric and Jasmin dating first emerged in the summer of 2021, when the pair made their relationship Instagram official. Jasmin posted a series of photos of them together in celebration of Eric’s birthday.

“Happy birthday, my love! I’m so incredibly blessed to know you, to love you, and to have you by my side,” she wrote. “Cheers to many more blessings, laughs, and beautiful memories! I love you so much!”

It’s unclear how the two met, but their fathers have a history of working together, both starring in the 1992 film Boomerang and the 1999 pic Life, the latter of which was nominated for an Oscar and grossed more than $73 million at the global box office.