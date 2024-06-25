Midnight Society announced on Monday that the game studio is "terminating our relationship" with its co-founder Dr Disrespect, effective immediately.
The announcement comes after an allegation of inappropriate messages exchanged between Dr Disrespect (real name Herschel "Guy" Beahm) and a minor resurfaced a few days earlier.
"On Friday evening we became aware of an allegation against one of our co-founder’s Guy Beahm aka Dr Disrespect," Midnight Society said in a statement. "We assumed his innocence and began speaking with parties involved. And in order to maintain our principles and standards as a studio and individuals, we needed to act."
The statement continued, "For this reason, we are terminating our relationship with Guy Beahm immediately."
Cody Conners, the former account director of strategic partnership at Twitch, shared on social media Friday that an unnamed streamer was banned from the platform because he was "caught sexting a minor" and was "trying to meet up with her at TwitchCon."
Even though the individual was not mentioned by name, many believe Conners was talking about 42-year-old Dr Disrespect.
Dr Disrespect was banned from Twitch in 2020 for an undisclosed reason. The platform released a statement indicating he "acted in violation of our Community Guidelines or Terms of Service."
Following his ban, Dr Disrespect said at the time that the platform "has not notified me on the specific reason behind their decision."
Over the weekend, in response to Conners, Dr Disrespect said whatever led to his Twitch ban has been settled.
He added that "no wrongdoing was acknowledged and they paid out the whole contract."
Beahm doubled down on his innocence the following day.
"Listen, I’m obviously tied to legal obligations from the settlement with Twitch but I just need to say what I can say since this is the fucking internet," he tweeted. "I didn’t do anything wrong, all this has been probed and settled, nothing illegal, no wrongdoing was found, and I was paid."
According to Dexerto, Dr Disrespect filed a lawsuit against Twitch after his ban, with the two sides reaching a settlement two years later.