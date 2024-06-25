Midnight Society announced on Monday that the game studio is "terminating our relationship" with its co-founder Dr Disrespect, effective immediately.

The announcement comes after an allegation of inappropriate messages exchanged between Dr Disrespect (real name Herschel "Guy" Beahm) and a minor resurfaced a few days earlier.

"On Friday evening we became aware of an allegation against one of our co-founder’s Guy Beahm aka Dr Disrespect," Midnight Society said in a statement. "We assumed his innocence and began speaking with parties involved. And in order to maintain our principles and standards as a studio and individuals, we needed to act."



The statement continued, "For this reason, we are terminating our relationship with Guy Beahm immediately."