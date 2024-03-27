Twitch Streamer Ninja Diagnosed With Skin Cancer at 32: ‘In a Bit of Shock’

Tyler 'Ninja' Blevins, the most-followed creator on Twitch, recently got a skin cancer diagnosis. Now, the 32-year-old wants fans to be informed about their health.

On X, the Twitch influencer and video game enthusiast shared a statement about the diagnosis, admitting that he was "still in a bit of shock."

"A few weeks ago I went in to a dermatologist for an annual skin/mole check that Jess [Blevins] proactively scheduled for me. There was a mole on the bottom of my foot that they wanted to remove just to be careful. It came back as melanoma, but they are optimistic that we caught it in the early stages,” Blevins wrote.