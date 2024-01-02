The Rock Makes Surprise Appearance on 'WWE Raw' to Tease Roman Reigns Match

From there, as the crowd continued to be worked into a full-fledged frenzy, Rock dubbed Mahal “the day-one douchebag” before enlisting audience members to drive home the point by starting up a split chant of “day-one” and “douchebag.” The chants quickly proved to be music to Rock’s ears, as evidenced by his continued disses.

At one point, Rock took the musical route, singing of what he described as Mahal's balllessness.

"You’re an angry toxic douchebag who clearly has no class, so you’ve left The Rock no choice but to whoop your candyass," he sang.

Ultimately, this all built to Rock hitting The People’s Elbow for the San Diego crowd.

To close out his widely headlined return, Rock also teased his push for a seat “at the head of the table,” a statement that has fans pondering the possibility of a Rock and Reigns showdown.