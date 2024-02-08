Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Responds to #WeWantCody by Calling Them ‘Cody Crybabies’

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson had some choice words for Cody Rhodes fans.
During a recent appearance on the The Pat McAfee Show, the Hollywood action star confirmed he will return to the ring for his first official WWE match since 2013. The Rock is expected to appear at WrestleMania 40 later this year in Philadelphia, where he has been teasing a match against Undisputed WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns. However, nothing between them has been confirmed yet.
WWE fans will have all the answers at the WrestleMania 40 Kickoff press conference in Las Vegas today.
Although viewers have anticipated the superstar matchup for several years, not everyone was thrilled with its timing. You see, Roman was expected to take on Royal Rumble winner Cody at WrestleMania 40, but that match was effectively squashed during the most recent Friday Night SmackDown, when Cody seemingly relinquished his WrestleMania event to The Rock.
“Is finishing the story taking that championship from you, or is finishing the story taking everything from you?” Cody asked Roman during the Feb. 2 broadcast. “Let me make it abundantly clear: I want that title. Matter of fact, I’m moving my own goalpost. I want that title, I want everything, and I am coming for it. I am coming for you, Roman Reigns… but not at WrestleMania.”
Cody then stepped aside as The Rock made his grand audience, leading to a tense showdown between the People's Champion and Tribal Chief.
A number of fans weren’t happy with The Rock vs. Roman event, as they felt Cody’s storyline was getting derailed, once again. Some even took to social media to express their frustration using the hashtag “WeWantCody.”
The Rock addressed the polarizing matchup during his sit-down with McAfee, insisting he had nothing but love for Cody and his father, wrestling legend Dusty Rhodes.
“I’ve known Cody for a long time, he’s a buddy of mine, The American Dream Dusty Rhodes and my old man Rocky Johnson, they were boys, they tag teamed together down in Florida,” he said. “We used to go down to the Rhodes house a lot when I was growing up. So, we’re tight in that way.”
He then turned his direction toward the “WeWantCody” hashtag and delivered a stern message to all of his critics.
“I love Cody. I love his passionate fans. Then there’s the other passionate fans of Cody and they’re called the, uh… what? Oh, Cody crybabies. Yeah, that’s what they’re called. It was the Cody crybabies. These are grown-ass men. ‘Oh, Cody has to finish his story!’”
He continued: “At the end of the day, look, you’ve got the Cody crybabies, and you have the Cody fans, and you have Cody himself, and there’s a clear distinction between the three. But The Rock says this: Those Cody crybabies, the one’s for every 10 tweets they are shoving a chicken McNugget in their mouth, for every 20 tweets they are shoving two McNuggets up their ass, The Rock says this: All you got to do is sit back, know your role, shut your mouth, and enjoy the ride that The Rock is going to take your candy asses on. So hashtag that, hashtag shut your bitch asses up, hashtag Cody crybabies.”
You can check out The Rock’s interview below. WrestleMania 40 will go down in early April.