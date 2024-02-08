Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Responds to #WeWantCody by Calling Them ‘Cody Crybabies’

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson had some choice words for Cody Rhodes ​​​​​​​fans.

During a recent appearance on the The Pat McAfee Show, the Hollywood action star confirmed he will return to the ring for his first official WWE match since 2013. The Rock is expected to appear at WrestleMania 40 later this year in Philadelphia, where he has been teasing a match against Undisputed WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns. However, nothing between them has been confirmed yet.

WWE fans will have all the answers at the WrestleMania 40 Kickoff press conference in Las Vegas today.

Although viewers have anticipated the superstar matchup for several years, not everyone was thrilled with its timing. You see, Roman was expected to take on Royal Rumble winner Cody at WrestleMania 40, but that match was effectively squashed during the most recent Friday Night SmackDown, when Cody seemingly relinquished his WrestleMania event to The Rock.

“Is finishing the story taking that championship from you, or is finishing the story taking everything from you?” Cody asked Roman during the Feb. 2 broadcast. “Let me make it abundantly clear: I want that title. Matter of fact, I’m moving my own goalpost. I want that title, I want everything, and I am coming for it. I am coming for you, Roman Reigns… but not at WrestleMania.”

Cody then stepped aside as The Rock made his grand audience, leading to a tense showdown between the People's Champion and Tribal Chief.