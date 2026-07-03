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Google Suggests 'Captain Clutch Brunson' When Fans Search Jalen Brunson
Knicks fans spotted Google suggesting "Captain Clutch Brunson" after Jalen Brunson's championship run.
Tyrese Haliburton Gets Trolled Over ‘Haliban’ Nickname on ‘Sundae Conversation’
The Indiana Pacers star previously stated he may never acknowledge the controversial nickname again.
Savannah James Explains Why She Doesn’t Like the Term ‘Wifey’: ‘I Had to Politely Tell My Husband Back in the Day’
James, who started dating LeBron in the early 2000s and married him in 2013, made the revelation on a recent episode of the 'Everybody's Crazy' podcast she co-hosts.
Sexyy Red and André 3000 Share Their Pre-Fame Stage Names
The hip-hop artists revealed their past monikers during an appearance on LeBron James' 'The Shop.'
Drake Uses '69 God' as Scoreboard Nickname When Bowling With Friends
Kendrick Lamar called Drizzy the 69 God on the chart-topping hit, "Not Like Us."
Ye's Team Sends Out Letter Asking Music Industry to Call Artist by His Legal Name
In October 2021, a Los Angeles judge approved Ye's petition to change his legal identity to just his longtime nickname.
Wisconsin Man Named ‘Deez-Nuts’ Arrested Following Disturbance
The 42-year-old was arrested after an alleged incident with a gun on the east side of Green Bay.
Dwayne Johnson Bags Official Rights to 25 Words and Phrases Including Jabroni, Candy Ass, and Rock Bottom
The actor and entertainment mogul recently received full ownership of his stage name The Rock.
Internet Dubs College Player ‘Cream Abdul-Jabbar’ After He Dropped 35 Points for Indiana State
Indiana State center Robbie Avila has a new nickname courtesy of social media.
Julia Fox Has Already Given Her Relationship With Kanye a Nickname
On her Instagram Stories on Monday, Fox shared a snap of the duo from Paris Men’s Fashion Week, revealing the nickname that wasn't too tough to see coming.
Latto Responds to Troll Referencing Her Past Rap Name
Even though Latto officially changed her name earlier this year, she’s still fielding questions about her original sobriquet, and took the time to answer one.
Kevin Durant Responds to Kash Doll After She Tweets Lyrics With KD Initials
Kevin Durant responded to Kash Doll on Twitter after she referenced the KD initials in a lyric from JT's verse on Moneybagg Yo's remix of "Said Sum."
Shaq Bestows Giannis Antetokounmpo With 'Superman' Nickname
Shaq loves Giannis Antetokounmpo, particularly his inside game. That's why the former NBA "Superman" is handing the over his cherished nickname.
Kristaps Porzingis Thought Kevin Durant Was Calling Him ‘A Horse With a Pony Tail’
Kristaps didn't understand why KD called him a "unicorn" at first.
This Huge Mob Bust Revealed Some Crazy (Real-Life) Mobster Nicknames
19 alleged mobsters were arrested in a sting on Wednesday, and their nicknames are like something out of a movie TV show.
Nico Segal Ditches His 'Donnie Trumpet' Stage Name Because of Donald Trump
Chance the Rapper collaborator Donnie Trumpet ditches his stage name following Donald Trump's victory.
PROMO: Russell Westbrook Finally Gets His Overdue Nickname
Oklahoma’s superstar gets what he deserves, courtesy of Jordan Brand.
Nick Young Was Given a Great Nickname by a Spanish Broadcast That We Should Use From Now On
Nicholas gets the Sauce Castillo treatment.