Nicknames

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Jalen Brunson in a New York Knicks uniform, number 11, on the court, leaning forward with hands on knees, focused expression.
Sports

Google Suggests 'Captain Clutch Brunson' When Fans Search Jalen Brunson

Knicks fans spotted Google suggesting "Captain Clutch Brunson" after Jalen Brunson's championship run.

Mark Elibert30 days ago
Tyrese Haliburton talks to the media after the game.
Sports

Tyrese Haliburton Gets Trolled Over ‘Haliban’ Nickname on ‘Sundae Conversation’

The Indiana Pacers star previously stated he may never acknowledge the controversial nickname again.

Jose Martinez277 days ago
Savannah James recording a podcast episode
Pop Culture

Savannah James Explains Why She Doesn’t Like the Term ‘Wifey’: ‘I Had to Politely Tell My Husband Back in the Day’

James, who started dating LeBron in the early 2000s and married him in 2013, made the revelation on a recent episode of the 'Everybody's Crazy' podcast she co-hosts.

Alex Ocho700 days ago
Images of Sexyy Red in a black zip-up jacket with long white hair, and Andre 3000 wearing glasses and a red beanie, holding an instrument
Music

Sexyy Red and André 3000 Share Their Pre-Fame Stage Names

The hip-hop artists revealed their past monikers during an appearance on LeBron James' 'The Shop.'

Alex Ocho734 days ago
Drake, wearing a casual shirt and a bejeweled necklace, smiles during a live event
Music

Drake Uses '69 God' as Scoreboard Nickname When Bowling With Friends

Kendrick Lamar called Drizzy the 69 God on the chart-topping hit, "Not Like Us."

tara mahadevan747 days ago
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Kanye West in a denim jacket and black sunglasses at an event
Music

Ye's Team Sends Out Letter Asking Music Industry to Call Artist by His Legal Name

In October 2021, a Los Angeles judge approved Ye's petition to change his legal identity to just his longtime nickname.

Brad Callas846 days ago
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Life

Wisconsin Man Named ‘Deez-Nuts’ Arrested Following Disturbance

The 42-year-old was arrested after an alleged incident with a gun on the east side of Green Bay.

Alex Ocho860 days ago
Pop Culture

Dwayne Johnson Bags Official Rights to 25 Words and Phrases Including Jabroni, Candy Ass, and Rock Bottom

The actor and entertainment mogul recently received full ownership of his stage name The Rock.

Jose Martinez869 days ago
Sports

Internet Dubs College Player ‘Cream Abdul-Jabbar’ After He Dropped 35 Points for Indiana State

Indiana State center Robbie Avila has a new nickname courtesy of social media.

Jose Martinez869 days ago
Kanye West and Julia Fox at Paris Fashion Week
Pop Culture

Julia Fox Has Already Given Her Relationship With Kanye a Nickname

On her Instagram Stories on Monday, Fox shared a snap of the duo from Paris Men’s Fashion Week, revealing the nickname that wasn't too tough to see coming.

Brenton Blanchet1635 days ago
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Latto performing at Atlanta festival
Music

Latto Responds to Troll Referencing Her Past Rap Name

Even though Latto officially changed her name earlier this year, she’s still fielding questions about her original sobriquet, and took the time to answer one.

tara mahadevan1660 days ago
durant kash doll
Sports

Kevin Durant Responds to Kash Doll After She Tweets Lyrics With KD Initials

Kevin Durant responded to Kash Doll on Twitter after she referenced the KD initials in a lyric from JT's verse on Moneybagg Yo's remix of "Said Sum."

tara mahadevan1966 days ago
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Sports

Shaq Bestows Giannis Antetokounmpo With 'Superman' Nickname

Shaq loves Giannis Antetokounmpo, particularly his inside game. That's why the former NBA "Superman" is handing the over his cherished nickname.

countcenci2786 days ago
Kristaps Porzingis.
Sports

Kristaps Porzingis Thought Kevin Durant Was Calling Him ‘A Horse With a Pony Tail’

Kristaps didn't understand why KD called him a "unicorn" at first.

Chris Yuscavage3150 days ago
Godfather
Life

This Huge Mob Bust Revealed Some Crazy (Real-Life) Mobster Nicknames

19 alleged mobsters were arrested in a sting on Wednesday, and their nicknames are like something out of a movie TV show.

Gavin Evans3333 days ago
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Music

Nico Segal Ditches His 'Donnie Trumpet' Stage Name Because of Donald Trump

Chance the Rapper collaborator Donnie Trumpet ditches his stage name following Donald Trump's victory.

Joshua Espinoza3535 days ago
Sneakers

PROMO: Russell Westbrook Finally Gets His Overdue Nickname

Oklahoma’s superstar gets what he deserves, courtesy of Jordan Brand.

Bill Savage3811 days ago

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