Dwayne Johnson Secures Full Ownership of 'The Rock' Name, Joins Board of WWE and UFC Owner TKO Group

Tuesday’s news comes weeks after The Rock made a surprise appearance on WWE Raw, where he teased a Roman Reigns match. The crowd-pleasing surprise saw Johnson interrupting Jinder Mahal, whom he dubbed the "day-one douchebag" before rolling out The People's Elbow for his San Diego fans. WWE Raw, per the latest wave of TKO announcements, is coming to Netflix in 2025.

"At my core, I’m a builder who builds for and serves the people, and [TKO CEO Ariel Emanuel] is building something truly game changing," Johnson added on Tuesday. "I’m very motivated to help continue to globally expand our TKO, WWE, and UFC businesses as the worldwide leaders in sports and entertainment—while proudly representing so many phenomenal athletes and performers who show up every day putting in the hard work with their own two hands to make their dreams come true and deliver for our audiences. I’ve been there, I’m still there and this is for them.”

As for the trademark part of this deal, the agreement between WWE and Johnson includes “promotional, licensing, and other services,” as well as an “intellectual property assignment agreement” under which he secures ownership of the name. As fans will note, the name comes from Johnson’s aforementioned father, who made WWE history during his time in the ring.

Also appointed to the TKO board on Tuesday was Brad Keywell, co-founder of Groupon and founder of Uptake Technologies.