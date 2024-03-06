May the Force Beer With You: 'Star Wars' TV Edit From Chile Resurfaces to Immediate Acclaim

Beer or beer not. There is no try.

The wild (and deeply capitalistic) world of beer-based brazenness was set on a crash course with the Star Wars franchise this month. To be clear, this collision was actually set in motion in the early 2000s, at which point the airing of the original trilogy titles (A New Hope, The Empire Strikes Back, and Return of the Jedi) in Chile appears to have carried with it the uniquely unsettling, and just as uniquely hilarious, editing in of Cerveza Cristal beer bottles.

"They stiched the commercials into the films themselves," Twitter user @heyitswindy wrote over the weekend when gleefully sharing an example of one such moment, albeit with English dialogue added back in.

In the shared clip, seen below and/or above, a pivotal A New Hope conversation between Obi Wan Kenobi and Luke Skywalker builds to the startling conclusion of, you guessed it, a close-up on a beer grab.