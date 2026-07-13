Zahara Jolie Takes Out Newspaper Ad to Drop ‘Pitt’ Surname as Part of Petition

Zahara Marley Jolie, the oldest adopted daughter of actress Angelina Jolie, has further publicized her intention to change her surname.

The 21-year-old Spelman graduate has taken out a newspaper advertisement as part of her legal petition to drop "Pitt" and be recognized legally as Zahara Marley Jolie, according to TMZ. The bid appears in Los Angeles Daily Journal and has been published concurrently for four weeks as a mandatory step under California law.

From 2014 to 2024, Jolie was married to actor Brad Pitt, whom she began dating shortly after they filmed 2004 action movie Mr. and Mrs. Smith. The couple share three biological children, in addition to three adopted children, including Zahara.

Zahara signed her petition on April 28 in the Los Angeles Superior Court, days after her brother Maddox, 24, had filed a similar request. She is scheduled to appear before a judge on September 28.

Zahara had already been going by Jolie informally before pursuing the legal route. At her Spelman College commencement on May 17, her name was called as "Zahara Marley Jolie" when she accepted her diploma, though the printed program still listed the hyphenated form.