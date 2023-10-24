Tyrese Responds to Ex-Wife Samantha Lee Saying She’s Open to Reconciliation, Calls Her a 'Narcissist' and 'Sociopath'

Tyrese Gibson is responding to comments his ex Samantha Lee recently made about their divorce.

In an interview with the Hardly Initiated podcast streamed on Oct. 16, Lee opened up about her tumultuous divorce from the actor/singer and suggested that her emotional state informed the fate of her marriage. “I was not in any position to make that decision, I was extremely emotionally intoxicated,” she said, adding that if she'd sought counsel from a “pro-marriage” community, her divorce might have been averted.

While Lee didn't outright say she regrets the divorce—nor did she provide specifics on what happened that fateful day—she emphasized the significance of thoughtful decision-making, saying it's "very important to seek wise counsel,” and cautioning against making impulsive choices while emotionally distraught. Lee also mentioned the need for supportive individuals who can provide a balanced perspective in the heat of the moment. “You need somebody to be that person...in those moments.”

Elsewhere in the conversation, Lee admitted that she underestimated the involvement of lawyers and the court system in their divorce, stating that they tend to “win” when families fall apart.