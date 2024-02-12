Tyrese Says Songs About His Ex-Wife Led to His Breakup With Longtime Girlfriend

Tyrese Gibson's rollout for his new album, Beautiful Pain, has gotten off to a painful start.

Posted to Instagram on Super Bowl Sunday, the actor-singer revealed that he'd broken up with his girlfriend of two years, Zelie Timothy, due to her allegedly becoming tired of his songs about his ex-wife, Samantha Lee.

"Now that we got that out the way, my lawyers, my managers, everybody's pissed," he said. "I released my double album today, but it's only available for ten hours. 50 Cent, Katt Williams, Kanye [West], forgive me, I used you for clickbait. Watch the trailer."

The post then transitioned to a trailer for Beautiful Pain, with a montage of his wedding with Lee and behind-the-scenes footage of the album's recording. "I still believe in love," Gibson says at one point in the clip. "Chivarly, to me, is not dead."