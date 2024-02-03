Tyrese Pens Rant About Black Families, Says He Wishes He Was ‘Born Latino’

Gibson went on to praise other groups of folks for their strong family values and partiarchal structures, while insulting Black people.

"I’ve learned a lot from the Jewish community sticking together eating dinner every Friday together. I’ve learned a lot about the Muslim community throughout all my travels in the Middle East," he wrote. "They have a father structure where they honor their fathers the Middle East the thinking in the mentality is that they would much rather have a son over a daughter because they know that there is nothing like the leadership of a FATHER and a man being the head of the household…."

The actor apparently has no idea Black people are also Latinos, Muslims, and Jewish, but that's besides the point.



"Of course we ARE we are beyond powerful, influential and successful, but imagine if we all linked up like other communities have linked?" he concluded. "Poured and built up on each other Instead of moving like fragmented and dysfunctional…. We have what it TAKES to take over the WORLD!!! We are nothing trying to do it ALONE!! Please chime in…. Would love to know your thoughts on this…."

And chime in they did. People went off in his comments, some hitting back hard claiming Gibson has no one but himself to blame for his situation, with others simply disowning the action saying that latinos can "have him."

"Dude, didn’t you create TWO broken homes," one user wrote.

Many criticized the actor for putting down his own community, especially just in time for Black History Month. If Gibson's already making statements like this, then we have a long BHM ahead.