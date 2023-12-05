Amy Robach Recalls Finding T.J. Holmes During Wellness Check, Both Deny Cheating After 'GMA' Scandal

Former GMA co-hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes broke their silence on the new iHeartRadio podcast Amy & T.J., which launched on Tuesday.

The two spoke openly about the alleged romantic affair that led to them being terminated from GMA in January, although both maintained that they weren't cheating on their respective former spouses. Reported intimate sightings of Robach, 50, and Holmes, 46, began in November 2022.

“[We] lost the jobs we love because we love each other,” Holmes said in the podcast's inaugural episode. “To be clear, we were outed as being in a relationship, but everyone else thought we were being outed as adulterers — being outed as cheating on our spouses — and it wasn’t the case."

Elsewhere in the episode, Robach shared a "terrifying" experience of doing a "wellness check" on Holmes, after private images of them together circulated online. Holmes sent a message to Robach at the time that read "I'm sorry, you were the love of my life. I'm so sorry this has happened," leading Robach to believe that Holmes was suicidal.

After Holmes didn't respond to a text from Robach asking if he was okay, she also received messages from the production crew that they couldn't reach him. "I start to panic," she said. "I was so afraid that he had done something."

Robach then went to Holmes' apartment with his father, admitting that she was "pretty hysterical" while on the way there. "I remember going down the hall, opening the door, and my dad came in with me. And I saw you and you were just splayed out on your bed," a tearful Robach said.

She continued, "I ran to you. I said, 'T.J.!' and you didn't move. And I remember, it was the most awful thing, having to touch your body to see if you were warm. I was so afraid. You were just incoherent."

Although Robach said that Holmes was incoherent, she knew that he was alive. Holmes recounted that he landed on his bed after coming home from work and "immediately started pounding vodka." "I didn't stop for several hours. I took who knows how many weed edibles, and that's how I ended up in the state I was in," Holmes said.

"That combination was terrifying. You weren't moving and I'll never forget that night," Robach responded.