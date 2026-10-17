Selma Blair 'Did Not Intend to Harm Anyone,' Rep Claims Actor Suffered Medical Emergency

A representative for Selma Blair has pointed to an alleged in-flight "medical emergency" as being the cause of her altercation with several people on a Delta Airlines flight this week.

In a statement to People, the rep denied that Blair, 54, attempted to open the cabin door during the October 11 flight from Los Angeles to John F. Kennedy Airport in Queens, New York. Blair was alleged to have bit a flight attendant and punched another crew member before being restrained for the remainder of the flight.

According to TMZ, after the plane landed, Blair was being transported to an area hospital when she allegedly hit a police officer in the head and later allegedly assaulted a nurse. The following day, Blair appeared in court, where she pleaded not guilty to two counts of second degree assault and was released on bail.

After thanking some journalists for reporting on Blair as "a human being rather than a headline," the rep said the actor "experienced a medical emergency on the flight." "There was no attempt to open the door of the aircraft. Selma did not intend to harm anyone," the rep maintained.

The statement also upheld that Blair has suffered from multiple sclerosis since 2018 and "lives with the pain daily."