Pop Culture

Ryan Reynolds Sinks Hugh Jackman in Friendly Sailboat Showdown

The 'Deadpool & Wolverine' stars held a friendly competition ahead of the Spain Sail Grand Prix.

(L-R) Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman.
Jason Ludlow/SailGP via Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • Ryan Reynolds beat Hugh Jackman in a celebrity F50 catamaran race in Valencia after a late penalty cost Jackman’s Australian boat the win.
  • The actors leaned into their Marvel rivalry with custom Deadpool and Wolverine helmets, while Reynolds joked that humiliating Jackman is "a national pastime in Canada."
  • The showdown preceded Spain’s first Sail Grand Prix, where the Reynolds-and-Jackman-owned BONDS Flying Roos enter atop the 2026 standings.

Ryan Reynolds beat his longtime friend and on-screen rival Hugh Jackman in a head-to-head celebrity sailboat race in Valencia, Spain this week.

Reynolds rode as a 6th sailor aboard Team NorthStar Canada's F50 catamaran, while Jackman joined the BONDS Flying Roos' Australian boat. The race went down to the wire before a penalty against the Australian boat handed the win to the Canadian side, according to MySailing.

The actors also showed up representing their on-screen rival Marvel characters, with Reynolds wearing a red Deadpool helmet while Jackman was in a yellow Wolverine helmet, each custom-designed by artist Painton.

"I've done this one time, one other time, and I realized how rare the air is I breathe by getting to do this once, let alone twice," Reynolds said following the competition. "But I did it once with team Australia a few months ago in Bermuda. I got my ass kicked on that boat."

He continued: "This time I went for it again. I wanted to cross again. And just like last time, I got my ass kicked. But this time I did a little bit better. I think it was really special. And then of course humiliating Hugh Jackman. That's a national pastime in Canada."

The race preceded the Spain Sail Grand Prix, which will be held on Saturday and Sunday (September 4 and 5), and is Event 10 of the 2026 Rolex SailGP Championship season, marking the first time the championship has raced in Spain, with 13 international teams competing on a course set between the city beach and the harbor breakwater.

The Flying Roos, which Reynolds and Jackman co-own, enter the weekend leading the season standings with a 14-point advantage over Los Gallos, the reigning 2024 champions. Three events remain before the Grand Final in Abu Dhabi on November 28 and 29.

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