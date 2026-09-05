Ryan Reynolds Sinks Hugh Jackman in Friendly Sailboat Showdown

The actors leaned into their Marvel rivalry with custom Deadpool and Wolverine helmets, while Reynolds joked that humiliating Jackman is "a national pastime in Canada."

Ryan Reynolds beat his longtime friend and on-screen rival Hugh Jackman in a head-to-head celebrity sailboat race in Valencia, Spain this week. Reynolds rode as a 6th sailor aboard Team NorthStar Canada's F50 catamaran, while Jackman joined the BONDS Flying Roos' Australian boat. The race went down to the wire before a penalty against the Australian boat handed the win to the Canadian side, according to MySailing. The actors also showed up representing their on-screen rival Marvel characters, with Reynolds wearing a red Deadpool helmet while Jackman was in a yellow Wolverine helmet, each custom-designed by artist Painton.

"I've done this one time, one other time, and I realized how rare the air is I breathe by getting to do this once, let alone twice," Reynolds said following the competition. "But I did it once with team Australia a few months ago in Bermuda. I got my ass kicked on that boat." He continued: "This time I went for it again. I wanted to cross again. And just like last time, I got my ass kicked. But this time I did a little bit better. I think it was really special. And then of course humiliating Hugh Jackman. That's a national pastime in Canada."