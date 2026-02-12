Nick Cannon's Ex Abby De La Rosa on 'Triggers' of Seeing Him Co-Parent His Other Children

Nick Cannon’s ex-girlfriend Abby De La Rosa has opened up about the difficulties of co-parenting with the father of 12. The radio personality and influencer, who shares three children with Cannon, spoke about their co-parenting relationship on the Wednesday (Feb. 11) episode of podcast Lovers by Shan. With the Wild ‘n Out creator, De La Rosa has twin sons Zillion and Zion, 4, and daughter Beautiful, 3. Early in the conversation, Rosa revealed that in 2022, she was pregnant at the same time as four other women that Cannon was dating at the time. Around the 24-minute mark of the episode below, De La Rosa spoke in-depth about what bothers her about Cannon’s close co-parenting relationships with the mothers of his nine other children.

The comedian and media personality is often photographed with Bre Tiesi, who shares a 3-year-old son with Cannon named Legendary Love. “I think in hindsight it sounds cool, but then when you actually get in the grid of it, and you see what you see or you'll see him on trips or you'll see real family dynamics happening, it really triggers you and it really can get under your skin,” De La Rosa said, referring to Cannon’s multiple families.

De La Rosa added that she and Cannon have “grown into love” by learning each other’s “communication style, friendship style, parenting style.” “And when you have kids, it just amplifies everything,” she admitted. “And not only do we share kids, but we have a child with special needs. So that takes everything up a whole other notch. And it’s been a journey.” The mother of three also shared her “respect” for Cannon’s ex-wife, music icon Mariah Carey, who’s the mother of his oldest children, twins Moroccan and Monroe, 14. “But there's never been one person in this. And I just want to reiterate that nobody's been blindsided,” De La Rosa added, suggesting that the women were aware that Cannon wanted a polyamorous lifestyle. De La Rosa also explained that while Cannon hasn’t expressed that he wanted to fully commit to her, it can be frustrating when he sees him in Instagram posts with the other mothers of his children.