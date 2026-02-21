Matthew McConaughey Says There's 'Too Much Money to Be Made' With AI

Matthew McConaughey thinks that entertainers should hop on the artificial intelligence trend as a matter of self-protection.

The Dallas Buyers Club actor — and longtime investor in and “early supporter” of AI company ElevenLabs — spoke on the technology’s impact during a recent Variety and CNN town hall with Timothée Chalamet, who starred alongside McConaughey in 2014 sci-fi movie Interstellar.

The discussion comes just weeks after the 56-year-old secured eight trademarks to prevent AI misuse of his voice and memorable catchphrases. Among the phrases trademarked was the line "Alright, alright, alright!" from 1993 comedy Dazed and Confused, when the actor played protagonist David Wooderson. Several months prior, at the end of 2025, the actor inked a deal with ElevenLabs to produce a virtual version of his famous voice. Just recently, a use for the technology was revealed: to create a Spanish-language version, in his voice, of his “Lyrics of Livin’” newsletter.

At the town hall, McConaughey addressed a student’s question about AI.

“It’s not going to be enough to sit on the sidelines and make the moral plea that, ‘No, this is wrong,’” he said.