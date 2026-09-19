Hundreds Join Arms Around Kennedy Center as Donald Trump Threatens Demolition

Key Takeaways
- Hundreds of Kennedy Center supporters joined arms outside the landmark to oppose its closure and potential demolition under Donald Trump.
- Trump called the center "a dump" and threatened to withhold $257 million in repairs unless his name returns to the building’s exterior.
- A federal judge ordered 30 days' notice before any major physical changes and ruled that the center cannot install a memorial to Trump or anyone else without congressional approval.
Supporters of The Kennedy Center stepped in to protect the famous landmark this week amid threats from Donald Trump that it could get knocked down.
According to ABC News, hundreds gathered at the performing arts hub on Friday night (September 18) to fend off plans by the U.S. President to close the facility. Leading the rally was activism group The Hands Off the Arts organization.
"The demonstration opposes the recent sudden closure of the facility, the installation of security fencing, and political efforts to alter or demolish portions of the presidential memorial," a statement read on the organization's website.
Earlier in the week, the Trump-aligned board voted to close the main building for renovations that could last for up to two years. Days later, Trump called the center "a dump" — despite formerly seeking to rename the center after himself — that could be demolished if his administration does not get recognition there.
According to The Hill, U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper ordered the performing arts center on Thursday (September 17) to provide 30 days' notice before any major physical change and ruled that no memorial to Trump or anyone else can be installed without congressional permission.
Cooper spoke after lawyers for U.S. Rep. Joyce Beatty submitted photographs of Trump aboard Air Force One examining a placard that read "Kennedy Center DEMOLISHED."
"It is simply outrageous that we have gotten to the point of consistent judicial intervention to protect this historic institution from getting bulldozed by the President," Beatty stated. "I will continue to fight for the rule of law and defend this memorial on behalf of the American people."
Congress intended to spend $257 million for repairs, money Trump said will not be spent unless his name returns to the building's exterior walls. The board floated several renaming ideas, including "John F Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts Restored and Renovated By President Donald J Trump," which was shut down by Cooper.