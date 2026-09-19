Hundreds Join Arms Around Kennedy Center as Donald Trump Threatens Demolition

Supporters of The Kennedy Center stepped in to protect the famous landmark this week amid threats from Donald Trump that it could get knocked down.

According to ABC News, hundreds gathered at the performing arts hub on Friday night (September 18) to fend off plans by the U.S. President to close the facility. Leading the rally was activism group The Hands Off the Arts organization.

"The demonstration opposes the recent sudden closure of the facility, the installation of security fencing, and political efforts to alter or demolish portions of the presidential memorial," a statement read on the organization's website.

Earlier in the week, the Trump-aligned board voted to close the main building for renovations that could last for up to two years. Days later, Trump called the center "a dump" — despite formerly seeking to rename the center after himself — that could be demolished if his administration does not get recognition there.

According to The Hill, U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper ordered the performing arts center on Thursday (September 17) to provide 30 days' notice before any major physical change and ruled that no memorial to Trump or anyone else can be installed without congressional permission.