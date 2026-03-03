Keith Lee Makes First-Ever Restaurant Investment in Brooklyn Dumpling Shop

Per a press release announcement , the social media personality has announced a multi-year partnership with Brooklyn Dumpling Shop, revealing that he has invested in the company as it continues expanding across North America.

Keith Lee is officially stepping into the business side of the restaurant industry.

According to the company, his involvement with Brooklyn Dumpling Shop represents the first time he has invested directly in a food brand.

To celebrate the partnership, Lee will appear at the Brooklyn Dumpling Shop location in Dallas on March 6, where fans and customers will have the chance to meet him in person.

The restaurant said Lee will help serve guests and interact with the community during the event, with the first 100 people in line receiving complimentary merchandise tied to the collaboration.

The brand will also participate in Lee’s upcoming event, FamiLee Day, scheduled for May 16 in New Orleans at UNO Lakefront. The festival is expected to feature food vendors, live music, rides, and a family obstacle course, positioning Brooklyn Dumpling Shop as one of the highlighted food experiences at the event.

Company leadership said Lee was a natural fit for the partnership given his reputation for honesty and influence within the food community. Chairman and CEO Jeff Galletly explained that Lee’s presence aligns closely with the brand’s focus on quality and consumer trust.