'Doubling Down With the Derricos' Star Karen Derrico Calls Deon 'Best Father Ever' After Divorce Announcement

Karen Derrico, the matriarch of the TLC reality television show Doubling Down with the Derricos, appreciates her husband, Deon, as a father despite their recent finalized divorce.

On Father's Day (June 16), Karen dedicated an Instagram reel to Deon, with whom she shares 14 children, 13 of whom are minors and will be under split custody. The montage shows images of Deon asleep on a plane and attending the high school graduation celebration with Karen of their eldest daughter, Darian.

"Happy Fathers Day to the best father any 14 children can ask for! @deonderrico Also, to all the great father’s out there! Happy Father’s Day and may your day be filled with love, joy and rest! 😊" Karen captioned the post, also promising "more pics loading later today."