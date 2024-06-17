'Doubling Down With the Derricos' Star Karen Derrico Calls Deon 'Best Father Ever' After Divorce Announcement

Karen Derrico, the matriarch of the TLC reality television show Doubling Down with the Derricos, appreciates her husband, Deon, as a father despite their recent finalized divorce.
On Father's Day (June 16), Karen dedicated an Instagram reel to Deon, with whom she shares 14 children, 13 of whom are minors and will be under split custody. The montage shows images of Deon asleep on a plane and attending the high school graduation celebration with Karen of their eldest daughter, Darian.
"Happy Fathers Day to the best father any 14 children can ask for! @deonderrico Also, to all the great father’s out there! Happy Father’s Day and may your day be filled with love, joy and rest! 😊" Karen captioned the post, also promising "more pics loading later today."
While Deon showed his appreciation to his ex-wife in the comments section, he also posed with 13 of his children in a separate selfie, captioning the post, "Happy Father’s Day to all of the great father’s Live, Love, and Laugh."
The divorce–which was filed on June 4 before being finalized just two days later–hasn't quite signaled an end to Doubling Down, which is currently in its fifth season. In a statement to People, the former couple said they "remain unified in the parenting of our 14 beautiful children."
Doubling Down of the Derricos continues to air on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.