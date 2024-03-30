Conjoined Twin Sisters Abby and Brittany Hensel Call Out Haters Judging Abby's Marriage

Abby and Brittney Hensel, who are conjoined twins, want "haters" to stop worrying about Abby's marriage to U.S. Army veteran, Josh Bowling.

The sisters were introduced as children on a 1996 episode of The Oprah Winfrey Show, more than 15 years before the debut of their 2012 TLC reality television special, Abby & Brittney.

On Friday, the twins shared a series of TikTok posts about the marriage, one pointing to the history of conjoined twins, some depicted in archeological sculptures. According to People, dicephalus conjoined twins is where twins have two individual heads but share a torso, organs below the waist, and a bloodstream. Separately, the twins have control of different arms and legs, Brittney on the left and Abby on the right.

"The internet is extra LOUD today. We have always been around," read the caption of one post. Another TikTok post superimposed a scene from 2001 children's animated Monster's Inc. with images of the Hensels with Bowling, the caption including two eyeroll emojis.

A third post, captioned "#forever" included the same images, but with a flashing message that read, "This is for all you haters out there. If you don’t like what I do but watch everything I’m doing — you’re still a fan."