'Love Is Blind’ Contestant Responds to Accusation That He Applied to the Show While Engaged

However, Lutinski’s alleged former ex-fiancée Brittani Mcliverty, and her mother, Jenni, claim the couple were still together when he applied to be on the show.

“Someone was engaged and living with someone when applying for this,” Jenni posted in a private Facebook fan group, per a screenshot from TMZ, along with a photo of the couple.

Mcliverty added more fuel to the accusation by posting comments under a photo of Dadisman on Instagram, writing, “Did he ever tell you about his ex fiancé from right before you? Surely not... or the house WE sold a week or two before he filmed for this show? just want all the info out there. You and Sarah Ann should know. I'm happy to share proof … Peep the video of Layla and him in the snow on his Instagram. That was at our house and that's me recording the video and talking.”