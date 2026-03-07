Pop Culture

A Man in Los Angeles Dies After Reportedly Cutting Penis Off

He also attempted to cut his arm off, law enforcement sources said.

Police officers and investigators at a crime scene with yellow tape, examining a car in daylight.
(Photo by Mark RALSTON / AFP) (Photo by MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images)

A man is dead in Los Angeles after allegedly cutting off his own penis.

KTLA 5 reports that Los Angeles Police Department officers responded to the intersection of Figueroa Street and Pico Boulevard at 3:40 AM because of reports that a man was cutting himself.

According to a photographer from a news stringer company, the unnamed man died after he “cut his penis off and bled to death.”

Graphic footage taken by the photographer allegedly depicts the man’s body on the ground with a large wound to his groin.

TMZ reports that, according to its law enforcement sources, the man also sliced his throat, tried to cut off his arm, and stabbed himself with a sharp instrument.

At this time, it’s unclear of what he used to harm himself — or if he’d been using drugs at the time the incident occurred.

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