'Euphoria' Star Nika King Jokes About Long Wait for New Season: 'I Haven’t Paid My Rent in 6 Months'

Euphoria actress Nika King, understandably, wants people to stop asking her when Season 3 of Sam Levinson’s HBO drama will debut.
During a recent stand-up set at the Lab at Hollywood Improv in Los Angeles, King, who plays Leslie Bennett on the series, joked about fans telling her they “need” a new season, pointing out that she likely needs it more than they do.
"Season 3 is coming out," King told the audience. "I don’t fucking know. Don’t ask me. I don’t know. It’s one of those things. People are like, 'We need Season 3!' I’m like, bitch! I need Season 3. I haven’t paid my rent in six months. And Zendaya’s over in Paris at Fashion Week. I’m like, bitch, come home. I need you! Momma needs you."
King's character is the mother of Rue (played by Zendaya) and Gia (played by Storm Reid). The most recent season, which was preceded by two special "bridge episodes" in 2020 and 2021, ended its run back in February 2022. As of last November, HBO was aiming for a 2025 return.
"Y’all laughing and I’m serious," King said in her recent stand-up clip. "I haven’t booked nothing since Euphoria. This is some bullshit. I thought my career was on the rise. After Euphoria, I thought I was good. It don’t work that way. I called Taraji. She was like, 'Bitch! Get used to it.'"
In December, Taraji P. Henson spoke candidly with Gayle King about her experiences with pay disparity throughout her career. She and fellow Empire alum Terrence Howard have both made headlines in recent months for comments they've made about not receiving fair compensation for their work, with 50 Cent ultimately making several public offers in connection with his roster of Starz productions.
Last month, for example, 50 extended invitations to Henson and Howard both to consider acting in a project for his G-Unit production company, under which he says actors are "making millions" for their work.
"I need the best actors and I’m gonna pay them," 50 said at the time.