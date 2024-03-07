'Euphoria' Star Nika King Jokes About Long Wait for New Season: 'I Haven’t Paid My Rent in 6 Months'

"Y’all laughing and I’m serious," King said in her recent stand-up clip. "I haven’t booked nothing since Euphoria. This is some bullshit. I thought my career was on the rise. After Euphoria, I thought I was good. It don’t work that way. I called Taraji. She was like, 'Bitch! Get used to it.'"

In December, Taraji P. Henson spoke candidly with Gayle King about her experiences with pay disparity throughout her career. She and fellow Empire alum Terrence Howard have both made headlines in recent months for comments they've made about not receiving fair compensation for their work, with 50 Cent ultimately making several public offers in connection with his roster of Starz productions.

Last month, for example, 50 extended invitations to Henson and Howard both to consider acting in a project for his G-Unit production company, under which he says actors are "making millions" for their work.

"I need the best actors and I’m gonna pay them," 50 said at the time.