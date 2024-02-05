Jacob Elordi Accused of Assaulting Radio Producer Following Failed 'Saltburn' Bathwater Joke

Police in Australia say they’re “investigating” an alleged incident in which Jacob Elordi is accused of pushing a radio producer against a wall and placing his hands on their throat.

In a statement issued to the Sydney Morning Herald, a New South Wales Police Force spokesperson confirmed they were looking into the alleged incident, which is said to have taken place on Saturday afternoon outside the Clovelly Hotel in Sydney.

“Police were told about 3.30pm on Saturday 3 February 2024 a 32-year-old man was allegedly assaulted by a 26-year-old man,” the spokesperson said, adding that the alleged victim “did not sustain any injuries.”

Joshua Fox, a producer for The Kyle and Jackie O Show, spoke out about the alleged incident in a subsequent radio appearance. Per Fox, he had not intention of making this situation public. However, at least according to Fox, someone may have witnessed what happened and subsequently went to police.

In an audio recording, Elordi is heard being presented with an empty container, with the apparent joke being that he might consider adding some of his bathwater to it. This, of course, is a Saltburn reference.

"You’re kidding me man Are you filming me?" Elordi is heard asking after being approached. "Can you not, man, please?"

Fox, who said he is also a former paparazzo, alleges he was told to not use the footage, which he says was not going to be used due to the attempted joke falling flat.

“He then kind of gets up in my face,” Fox said. “He’s, like, so close, you know, when someone’s standing over you. He’s a lot taller than me. I could have kissed him. He’s that close. So I’m backed against this wall. He’s right in my face and his two boys are on either side of me. … I’m feeling quite intimidated. And then Jacob demands I delete the footage. Then I say, ‘Yeah, that’s fine because we’re not gonna use it. The joke didn’t land.’ I said, like, ‘I’m sorry.’ Because I don’t wanna offend. As I said , we’re fans of him.”

The situation, however, allegedly became more hostile when Elordi demanded he delete the footage, which Fox came to see as the “only evidence” should things have gone further awry.

“Jacob kind of just flips and he pushes me against the wall and his hands are on my throat,” Fox said.

Per Fox, another man who was with the Euphoria actor at the time ultimately pulled him off the producer. As Fox walked away, he further alleged, one of the men who was with Elordi urged him to “tell no one” what happened. Furthermore, Fox claimed that police reached out to him first, not the other way around. He also said he doesn’t intend on pushing for charges against the actor, with both Fox and the radio show hosts putting blame on the media attention the story has gotten.

Complex has reached out to reps for Elordi, as well as to the New South Wales Police Force, for comment. This story may be updated.

Elordi is currently fresh off a 2023 streak that included The Sweet East, He Went That Way, Priscilla, and the aforementioned Saltburn. Among the projects next for the two-time People's Choice Awards nominee are Paul Schrader's Oh, Canada and Guillermo del Toro's Dr. Frankenstein.