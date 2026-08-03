David Jonsson Says Spike Lee’s ‘Malcolm X’ Inspired Him to Pursue Acting

British actor David Jonsson bit by the acting bug from one of Spike Lee’s most iconic movies, Malcolm X.

In a newly shared interview with BAFTA Film Firsts, Jonsson, who was recently cast in Black Panther 3, named the 1992 biopic as the movie that made him want to pursue acting.

“The first film I saw that made me think I want to act was Malcolm X. Yeah, it was Denzel [Washington] in Malcolm X,” Jonsson said around the 4-minute mark of the video below. “I said, you know, this is a marrying of art, politics and like social realism. It's something amazing that film can do, isn't it?”

Jonsson added that the Lee-directed film felt like a “mirror” was held up to himself, although it didn’t make him “scared” of his reflection. “I think that that movie just does it so brilliantly and [Washington’s] performance is otherworldly,” he continued.