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David Jonsson Was Iced Out in Cartier for His ‘Black Panther 3’ Reveal at Comic-Con

The British actor was decked in four Cartier pieces during the San Diego Comic-Con announcement that he'll star in the third 'Black Panther.'

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - JULY 25: David Jonsson speaks onstage during the 2026 Comic-Con International: San Diego - Marvel Studios Hall H presentation at San Diego Convention Center on July 25, 2026 in San Diego, California.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

David Jonsson turned heads over the weekend at San Diego Comic-Con, arriving decked out in Cartier as director Ryan Coogler revealed he will star in Black Panther 3.

The British actor, whose previous credits includre Rye Lane and The Long Walk, is a Cartier ambassador, so it makes sense to rep the brand. Jonsson kept his outfit understated, wearing a gray t-shirt and jeans while his jewelry took center stage. Jonsson wrote a Panthère de Cartier–an appropriate name considering the Black Panther franchise, watch in steel, with a square bezel softened by 37mm proportions and and slanted Roman numeral hour markers, as GQ notes.

Jonsson stacked the Panthère alongside a Cartier LOVE Unlimited bracelet in 18k white gold. Jonsson’s ears were adorned with C de Cartier earrings in 18k white gold set with diamonds, while a C de Cartier pin in 18k yellow gold with onyx was worn around his neck, per the Cartier press materials.

In Coogler's third Black Panther film, Jonsson will play T'Challa's grown-up son, Prince T’Challa II. T'Challa was portrayed in the first installment by the late Chadwick Boseman.

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