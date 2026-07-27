David Jonsson Was Iced Out in Cartier for His ‘Black Panther 3’ Reveal at Comic-Con

David Jonsson turned heads over the weekend at San Diego Comic-Con, arriving decked out in Cartier as director Ryan Coogler revealed he will star in Black Panther 3.

The British actor, whose previous credits includre Rye Lane and The Long Walk, is a Cartier ambassador, so it makes sense to rep the brand. Jonsson kept his outfit understated, wearing a gray t-shirt and jeans while his jewelry took center stage. Jonsson wrote a Panthère de Cartier–an appropriate name considering the Black Panther franchise, watch in steel, with a square bezel softened by 37mm proportions and and slanted Roman numeral hour markers, as GQ notes.