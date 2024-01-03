Marvel Fans React to ‘Euphoria’ Star Colman Domingo Potentially Taking Over Jonathan Majors' Kang Role

The 54-year-old had a jam-packed 2023, lending his voice to Transformers: Rise of the Beasts and Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken, along with starring in live-action films Sing Sing, The Color Purple, and Rustin, which earned him a Best Actor nomination for the upcoming Golden Globes. He takes his work seriously, having revealed that on Euphoria, "I may put myself through my own rehearsals of 30–50 hours for a few scenes.”

Majors made his MCU debut as He Who Remains in 2021's Loki Season 1, followed by his proper introduction as Kang in last year's Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and, as yet another variant, throughout the second Loki season. Scenes from the Disney+ series had already been filmed before the actor's arrest last March. Avengers: The Kang Dynasty is reportedly now being referred to internally as simply Avengers 5.

Majors has been dropped from other film projects, like music biopic Otis and Zelma and The Man in My Basement, along with his former management and PR companies. Originally scheduled for last month, Majors' bodybuilding drama Magazine Dreams has been pulled from Disney's release schedule.

Social media users immediately had something to say about the Colman Domingo rumor, with some praising the potential Kang recasting and others on the fence about him joining the MCU. See a bunch of reactions below.