Jonathan Majors Says Meagan Good Has ‘Held Me Down Like' Coretta Scott King in Interview Following Assault Verdict

The actor's comments about his girlfriend are reminiscent of remarks he made toward ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari.

Jan 08, 2024
John Nacion / Getty Images
John Nacion / Getty Images

Jonathan Majors was found guilty of assault and harassment in his domestic violence trial last month. 

Now, the actor is opening up about the conviction in a new interview with ABC News. In particular, he spoke about his relationship with actress Meagan Good.

Alexi Rosenfeld / Getty Images

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 03: Actor Jonathan Majors, and his girlfriend, Meagan Good, flanked by his lawyer Priya Chaudhry, arrive to Manhattan Criminal Court for his pre-trial hearing on August 03, 2023 in New York City. If convicted, Majors could face up to a year in jail over misdemeanor charges of assault and harassment. (Photo by Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images)

"She's an angel,” he said of his girlfriend. “She's held me down like a Coretta [Scott King]. I'm so blessed to have her. The relationship is still fresh. I think I found her.”

Twitter: @Phil_Lewis_

His comments echo similar remarks he made to ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari in a recorded audio conversation that took place six months before Majors assaulted Jabbari in the backseat of a car in New York City.

During the conversation, Majors was heard scolding Jabbari for her behavior.

"How dare you come home drunk and disturb the peace of our house when we have a plan,” he said “I would like to get to the point where your friends know what job I'm on and go, 'I think Grace is gonna be out of commission.'"

Twitter: @big_business_

"Do you understand that?" he asked. "'Cause that team, that unit, right? Grace has to be in a certain mindset."

He continued, “Coretta Scott King. You know who that is? That’s Martin Luther King’s wife. Michelle Obama, Barack Obama's wife."

The 34-year-old’s sentencing is slated for February 6; he’s facing up to a year behind bars. Good and Majors started dating last May after he was accused of assault in March.

Jonathan MajorsMeagan GoodRelationshipsCoretta Scott KingMartin Luther King JrTrials

Latest in Pop Culture