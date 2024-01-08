Jonathan Majors Says Meagan Good Has ‘Held Me Down Like' Coretta Scott King in Interview Following Assault Verdict

Jonathan Majors was found guilty of assault and harassment in his domestic violence trial last month.
Now, the actor is opening up about the conviction in a new interview with ABC News. In particular, he spoke about his relationship with actress Meagan Good.
"She's an angel,” he said of his girlfriend. “She's held me down like a Coretta [Scott King]. I'm so blessed to have her. The relationship is still fresh. I think I found her.”
His comments echo similar remarks he made to ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari in a recorded audio conversation that took place six months before Majors assaulted Jabbari in the backseat of a car in New York City.
During the conversation, Majors was heard scolding Jabbari for her behavior.
"How dare you come home drunk and disturb the peace of our house when we have a plan,” he said “I would like to get to the point where your friends know what job I'm on and go, 'I think Grace is gonna be out of commission.'"
"Do you understand that?" he asked. "'Cause that team, that unit, right? Grace has to be in a certain mindset."
He continued, “Coretta Scott King. You know who that is? That’s Martin Luther King’s wife. Michelle Obama, Barack Obama's wife."
The 34-year-old’s sentencing is slated for February 6; he’s facing up to a year behind bars. Good and Majors started dating last May after he was accused of assault in March.