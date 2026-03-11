Pop Culture

Billie Eilish in Talks to Make Feature Film Debut in Adaptation of Sylvia Plath’s ‘The Bell Jar'

The 10-time Grammy winner previously had a brief role in limited series 'Swarm.'

Billie Eilish attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Image via John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Billie Eilish could be hitting the big screen in a film adaptation of classic novel The Bell Jar.

According to Deadline, the 10-time Grammy winner is in talks to star in the movie, based upon the 1963 semi-autobiographical Sylvia Plath novel. The book was Plath’s only full-length novel released during her lifetime and was published shortly before she died by suicide at 30 years old.

Filmmaker Sarah Polley (Women Talking, Take This Waltz) is attached to direct and write the movie is, while Focus Features is bidding a deal to support and distribute. Brad Pitt’s media company, Plan B, will also produce the film along with Joy Gorman Wettels and StudioCanal.

Eilish, who would be taking on the role of Bell Jar protagonist Esther Greenwood if a deal were inked, made her acting debut in a 2023 episode of Prime Video limited series Swarm. In the show, the Hit Me Hard and Soft singer played a fictional cult leader, Eva, who tries to initiate the show’s main character, Dre (Dominique Fishback).

Eilish will be releasing a movie of her own this year, 3D concert film HIT ME HARD AND SOFT: THE TOUR, co-directed by three-time Academy Award winner James Cameron. The theatrical release is slated for May 8.

“This has been one of my favorite tours everrrrrr and being able to capture it and co-direct this film with @jamescameronofficial has truly been a dream come true. can’t wait for you all to see it :’)” the 23-year-old wrote on Instagram in November.

Like Cameron, Eilish also has Oscar wins, winning in the category of Best Original Song in 2022 (“No Time to Die”) and 2024 (“What Was I Made For?”), and becoming the youngest two-time Oscar recipient in history.

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