Bhad Bhabie Shoots Down Notion She’s Still With Ex After Alleged Abuse

The way Bhad Bhabie sees it, there's no hope of reconciliation with her ex-boyfriend and father of her infant child.

On Monday (June 8), the Florida native claimed that her former partner Le Vaughn, with whom she shares a daughter, Kali Love, was "going to get the help he needs" after accusing him of abuse. The "Gucci Flip Flops" artist also shared images of her injured eye, alleging that it was inflicted by Le Vaughn, and claimed that the exes hadn't been together since May.

According to TMZ, the breakup is permanent, after Bhad Bhabie, born Danielle Peskowitz Bregoli, responded to an Instagram user telling her to leave Le Vaughn for good.

"If you cared you'd leave tht man," the user commented under a video that Bhabie posted of Le Vaughn hurling her to the ground.

But the 21-year-old seemed to insist that the two won't be patching things up. "I wasn't gonna speak on this but who said I was staying?" Bhabie replied. "What about that post made y'all think I'm staying? Bc I said I love him? Bc I said he's gonna get help? I'm so confused and apparently so are yall."

Perhaps what could have been a red flag for the commenter was an Instagram Stories post that Bhabie made the previous day. On Sunday, the artist wrote, "I love that man more than I love myself and it's honestly really sad."

She continued, "But unfortunately, this is real life I know the easy way out is to leave and that's better said than done. This doesn't happen this extreme often, but LV definitely has a problem, He's going to get the help he needs. Right now there's no room for mistakes. And he knows that."