50 Cent Jokingly Teases New Series Based on Penn State Cocaine Scandal

Authorities claim that the operation occurred between 2023 and 2024 with ten former Penn State students and roughly four current students being involved, including ex-Sigma Chi member Agostino Abbatiello. The 24-year-old, also known as “Pablo Pledgescobar,” surrendered on Tuesday and was arraigned on multiple felony counts, including possession with intent to deliver cocaine and conspiracy.

On Tuesday (August 18), reports surfaced that fourteen individuals are facing charges in an alleged cocaine trafficking ring that is believed to have been operated in two off-campus fraternity houses.

Fresh off the news of Penn State ’s alleged drug trafficking scandal , 50 Cent plans on creating a television show about it.

While the drug bust makes Penn State’s biggest scandal in nearly fifteen years, 50 Cent didn’t hesitate to poke fun at the ordeal in an AI-generated Instagram reel. The video shows Abbatiello seated mafia-style in front of bags of what appear to be cocaine and stacks of cash.

“Everybody wants to be Scarface but nobody wants that 8 a.m. accounting class,” “Abbatiello” says.

The character then picks up a calculator and says, “Say hello to my little friend!” referencing the 1983 crime classic. “New show alert 🚨 we going to penn state, Pablo pledgecobar frat bro’s let go !” the caption read

While the rapper and entertainment mogul could be trolling, the Penn State scandal could make for good television, as it’s alleged that Abbatiello co-defendant, Thomas Robinson, were living double lives as drug suppliers. The men are believed to have traveled between Philadelphia and New York to receive cocaine before they were cut and packaged at Delta Upsilon and Sigma Chi fraternity houses to sell among fellow students.

The men, along with Lars Zeepvat and Mohammed Hurabi, are charged with felonies, including trafficking in profits of criminal conduct, conspiracy, and corrupt organizations. Ten others have also been arrested and charged, including Robinson’s father, who’s accused of tampering with evidence.