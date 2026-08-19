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Penn State Cocaine Ring Bust: Ringleader ‘Pablo Pledgescobar,’ Frat Members Face Trafficking Charges

Former and current Penn State students face charges related to an alleged cocaine ring operating out of fraternity houses.

Penn State University and Agostino Abbatiello
Images via Sporting News via Getty Images and Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General

More than a dozen former and current Penn State University students are facing charges related to a cocaine-trafficking ring that allegedly ran out of two off-campus fraternity houses and required pledges to prepare the drugs.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday announced 14 people face charges after an investigation dubbed "Operation Drugs Unlimited” was conducted with local police. The alleged conduct took place in 2023 and 2024, with at least four of the charged individuals still enrolled at Penn State.

Former Sigma Chi member Agostino Abbatiello, the accused ringleader who’s also allegedly known as “Pablo Pledgescobar,” surrendered on Tuesday (Aug. 18) after missing his scheduled arraignment for the previous day. The 24-year-old has been arraigned on multiple felony counts, including possession with intent to deliver cocaine and conspiracy, and bail was denied.

According to the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General, Abbatiello and co-defendant, Thomas Robinson, served as the operation's primary suppliers, making regular trips to Philadelphia and New York to get their hands on large amounts of cocaine. The drugs were then allegedly cut and packaged at the Delta Upsilon and Sigma Chi fraternity houses before being sold to other Penn State students.

"This was a coordinated and highly profitable drug-trafficking crew revolving around two senior members of the fraternities, other fraternity brothers, and pledges,” Sunday said. “In fact, according to the evidence uncovered, cutting and packaging cocaine was, for some pledges, an indoctrination into the fraternities."

Abbatiello, Robinson, Mohammed Hurabi, and Lars Zeepvat each face felony charges of corrupt organizations, conspiracy, and dealing in proceeds of unlawful activity, among other counts.

Robert Zanolla faces felony conspiracy and criminal use of a communication facility charges. Eight other defendants, including Liam Smith, Michael Brogno, and Kaden Howe, face misdemeanor possession counts.

Robinson's father also faces charges for tampering with evidence and hindering the case by allegedly concealing a safe containing drugs and cash.

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