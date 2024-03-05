Ryan Garcia Addresses Bizarre Posts on Social Media: ‘I’m Being Really Taken Advantage Of'

Ryan Garcia has finally addresed a string of bizarre posts on social media that left boxing fans concerned about the former WBC lightweight champion's well-being.
Over the weekend, Garcia's Instagram page posted several odd videos, including one that suggested he was dead. "Ryan Garcia RIP bitch," the captioned read, adding, "The death of Ryan Garcia."
Granted, fans of Garcia, as well as some of his fellow boxers, weren't the only ones concerned about his mental state. On Sunday, Andrea Celina, Garcia's ex-wife and the mother of their son, told Daily Mail that she was worried about her ex-husband. "If all my followers who are believers can you please pray for Ryan,” Celina wrote in a since-expired post on her Instagram story.
Fortunately, Garcia is OK, as the boxer took to Twitter on Monday to address the situation.
"Hey guys, it's Ryan. I'm coming on here to explain what's going on," Garcia explained. "I'm not in possession of my phone, I can't get access to my Instagram. My cards are locked. I'm being really taking advantage [of]."
Garcia continued, "I would personally want to just send out a video to the people that love me and my fans, family that's concerned that I'm okay. I'm not dead, I believe in Jesus, all those [rumors] are lies."
The video ends with Garcia accusing an unidentified party of "trying to put me in jail," adding, "I don't know what's going on but just know I'm okay."
Garcia's message arrives hours after his father hopped on Twitter to confirm his son was OK, while also suggesting that Ryan was the one behind the bizarre social media activity.
"Yes Ryan is ok," Henry said in response to a fan's question, "He's just trolling the wrong way."
Watch Ryan Garcia's full explanation regarding the situation in the tweet up top.