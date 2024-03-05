Ryan Garcia Addresses Bizarre Posts on Social Media: ‘I’m Being Really Taken Advantage Of'

Granted, fans of Garcia, as well as some of his fellow boxers, weren't the only ones concerned about his mental state. On Sunday, Andrea Celina, Garcia's ex-wife and the mother of their son, told Daily Mail that she was worried about her ex-husband. "If all my followers who are believers can you please pray for Ryan,” Celina wrote in a since-expired post on her Instagram story.

Fortunately, Garcia is OK, as the boxer took to Twitter on Monday to address the situation.

"Hey guys, it's Ryan. I'm coming on here to explain what's going on," Garcia explained. "I'm not in possession of my phone, I can't get access to my Instagram. My cards are locked. I'm being really taking advantage [of]."

Garcia continued, "I would personally want to just send out a video to the people that love me and my fans, family that's concerned that I'm okay. I'm not dead, I believe in Jesus, all those [rumors] are lies."

The video ends with Garcia accusing an unidentified party of "trying to put me in jail," adding, "I don't know what's going on but just know I'm okay."