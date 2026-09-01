Lionel Richie Is Reportedly ‘Doing Okay’ After Second Hospitalization

Richie previously cut short a June show after becoming dizzy from dehydration, and his next performance is scheduled for September 26 in San Francisco.

The 77-year-old drank electrolytes throughout his concert and completed “All Night Long” from a chair before seeking treatment.

Lionel Richie checked himself into a St. Louis hospital for dehydration testing “out of an abundance of caution,” and a tour source says he is stable and “doing okay.”

Lionel Richie is reportedly doing okay after his latest trip to the hospital. After completing a concert in St. Louis, the 77-year-old singer checked himself into a local hospital for testing, with a source close to his tour telling ABC News he did so “out of an abundance of caution.” The visit came after Richie told the crowd that his doctor had recently diagnosed him with dehydration. Richie addressed those dehydration issues throughout the show, repeatedly drinking electrolytes while continuing his set. At one point, he even joked with the crowd about his less-than-delicious remedy. “I’m telling you, this stuff is nasty, but it works,” he said.

More importantly, Richie made it through the night. He performed the concert without taking an intermission and remained on his feet until the finale, “All Night Long.” Only then did he ask stagehands for a chair and finish the song sitting down. A source close to Richie’s tour later told The Hollywood Reporter that the singer was stable and “doing okay” following the hospitalization. Richie has already dealt with dehydration-related trouble on the Sing a Song All Night Long Tour with Earth, Wind & Fire. During the tour opener in St. Paul, Minnesota, in June, he became dizzy onstage and sat down during “Dancing on the Ceiling.” Richie tried to laugh off the moment, telling the audience, “When you’re feeling dizzy, sit your ass down.” But after performing “Three Times a Lady,” he left the stage for an unexpected intermission and was unable to return. That first scare forced Richie to postpone his next two concerts on doctors’ orders. He was back onstage within days, however, later reassuring fans that he was “doing well” and “grateful” for their support.